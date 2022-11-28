Obituary & Services: Charles Lindley Stephenson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Charles Lindley Stephenson, 72 years old, of Milan, MO, passed away Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Charles was born May 8, 1950, in Reger, MO to Robert and Ila (McClaren) Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Jones Stephenson, his parents, brother Keith Stephenson, and stepdaughter Shelley Elting Gear. Charles was blessed to have an extended family and is survived by children; Marie Pipes of Altoona, IA, Charles L Stephenson, Jr. (Junior) of Altoona, IA, Jamie Damewood of Clark, MO, Brandi Davis (Pat) of Huntsville, MO, Shawn Elting of Milan; grandchildren Dylan Powless (Rayanna), Samantha Cheney, Kolby Cheney, Makayla Cheney, Josh Regnier, and Mindy Elting; brother David Stephenson (Nedra), sister-in-law Barbara Stephenson; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Charles lived in the Reger area most of his life and worked for many years at Con-Agra and retired early due to health reasons. Charles grew up in the Church of God in Milan and attended the Assembly of God in later years. He enjoyed buying and selling many different things, collecting coins, and John Deere memorabilia but one of his favorite memories for his children was his love of singing gospel and country music. In later years, his favorite things to do were visiting with family, going out to eat, and drinking Diet Coke.

Funeral services for Charles will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at the Glaze Cemetery west of Reger. Visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service, starting at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Dylan Powless, Dennis Stephenson, Josh Stephenson, Wesley Stephenson, Darren Stephenson, and Randall Stephenson who will also be officiating the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Glaze Cemetery.