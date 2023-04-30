Obituary & Services: Charles Elvin Brewer

Charles E. Brewer, 86 of Lock Springs passed away, Friday, April 28, 2023, at his home under the care of hospice and his family.

Charles was born on December 21, 1936, in Davies County, to A. Cecil Brewer and Manona (Cox) Brewer. He graduated from Jamesport High School. Charles married Carolyn Ann Burton on January 8, 1955, in Gallatin, MO. Charles joined the U.S. Army on January 18, 1955, he spent most of his tour of duty in Germany. He was discharged on January 8, 1958 and returned home to Davies County to farm and work for H&H Grain Company of Lock Springs. H&H was purchased by MFA he continued to work for MFA and retired and many years. Charles continued work on his farming operation for many years.

He loved hunting quail and deer and most of all spending time with his family.

Charles is survived by his wife Carolyn, four children Steve & wife Lynda of Lock Springs, and Tom and his wife Norma Jo of Lock Springs. Stacy Lynn Snodderly and husband Craig of Excelsior Springs and Cliff and wife Pat of Brandenburg, KY.; nine grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson

Memorials in honor of Charles go to Clear Creek Cemetery and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington Street Chillicothe Missouri 64601.

Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home. There will be a Visitation on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and a funeral service on May 3, 2023, at 1:30 pm with burial to follow at Clear Creek Cemetery of Jamesport Missouri.