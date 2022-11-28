Obituary & Services: Charlene May Rhoades

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Charlene May Rhoades, 76, Des Moines, IA, formerly of Mercer, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at a Des Moines, IA hospital.

She was born on October 30, 1946, in Mercer, Missouri the daughter of Albert and Betty (Melton) Sego.

She married Robert Rhoades in 1972. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Sharon Barrera.

In addition to her husband, Bob, Charlene is survived by her son, Rob Rhoades, and wife, Tammy; grandson, Shane Rhoades and family; granddaughter, Amber Whipp and family; seven great-grandchildren and sister, Bonnie, and husband, Tim Slack.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 29 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.