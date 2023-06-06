Obituary & Services: Carroll Eugene Roof

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carroll Roof, 76, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the age of 76 on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Carroll Eugene Roof was born in Unionville on May 17, 1947, the son of Leon and Pauline “Polly” (Crouse) Roof. Carroll grew up on rural farms attending rural schools until his freshman year when he attended Milan High School. His family moved to Putnam County and he completed high school at Unionville High School where he graduated in 1965. Carroll enjoyed playing football, and basketball, and participating in track.

Immediately following high school, Carroll attended IBM Training, graduating at the top of his class. He turned down an IBM job offer to further his education at Northeast Missouri State Teacher’s College in Kirksville, Missouri. While attending college, Carroll worked full-time at IGA to pay his college expenses and support his family. He was the first Roof of his generation to graduate from college earning a degree in Business Administration/Accounting.

Farming was Carroll’s passion, and he farmed throughout his life until his retirement. His farming operation included row crops, raising livestock, and haying. He often worked with his father and, at times, the whole Roof clan.

In addition to farming, Carroll also worked as the Putnam County Memorial Hospital Administrator for over a decade. He then became County Executive Director of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. He was a North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative Director for many years before joining NCMEC as Office Manager. Carroll was the bookkeeper and board treasurer for the Public Water Supply District of Putnam County until 2 ½ years ago.

Carroll served the Putnam County community as well. He was an avid Midget sports fan. At one time, he had not missed a varsity football game for over 30 years, beginning when his brother Ronny played. He helped to plan and build the softball field at McCalment Park where the varsity baseball field is now. Carroll was a member of the Unionville Rotary Club and was instrumental in the passage of the school bond to build the current High School. While at the ASCS, he helped to construct the 4-H and extension club booths at the Putnam County Fair, and he also volunteered to work at the fair gate.

Carroll married Jeneen Thompson in Unionville on August 27, 1966, who survives. The couple had three daughters who also survive: Angela (Roger) O’Reilly of Unionville; Debra (Todd) McCubbin of Columbia, Missouri; and Melinda (Mike) Rathgeb of Edwardsville, Illinois. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Sydney, Tori, Trey, and Abbie O’Reilly; Avery, Mya, and Tate McCubbin; Logan (Amanda) Domina; Livia, Gabby, and Greyson Rathgeb; and Gino Montgomery; and his great-granddaughter, Aria Mendenhall. Also surviving are his brother, Ronny Roof of Unionville, sister-in-law Peggy (Jack) Ingersoll and brother-in-law Craig (Julie) Thompson, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Carroll loved playing cards with family. Watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Mizzou Tigers, and PC Midgets was also a favorite pastime. He spent many evenings playing softball and basketball with his daughters after a long day in the field. Carroll could always be found at their ballgames and other activities throughout their school years. He was nicknamed “King” by a great-nephew, which eventually led to his grandchildren’s loving nickname, Papa King. He enjoyed taking his grandkids, nieces, and nephew to check cattle which always included a stop at Casey’s for drinks, animal crackers, donuts, and anything else they desired.

Carroll accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was a member of Omaha Baptist Church.

Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Polly Roof, and his sister-in-law Linda Roof. Also preceding his death were his in-laws, Carl & Mary Emma Thompson, and brother and sister-in-law David and Connie Hunt, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Carroll’s life will be held at Omaha Baptist Church in Putnam County at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 11. There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made payable to the Putnam County Care Center or Dialysis Cinic, Inc. of Kirksville, and may be entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.

