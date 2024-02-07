Obituary & Services: Carolyn Sue Gilgour

Share To Your Social Network

Carolyn Sue Gilgour, age 76, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at NorthCare Hospice, North Kansas City, Missouri.

Carolyn was born the daughter of Leland and Esther Lucille (Richardson) Bowyer, on May 14, 1947, in Purdin, Missouri. She was a 1965 graduate of Southwest High School, Ludlow, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Jarrett “Tim” Gilgour on September 18, 1965, in Breckenridge, Missouri. He survives of the home. Carolyn worked in banking for several years, retiring from Commerce Bank.

Carolyn was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe. She enjoyed playing Bingo, card games, and crocheting and was an excellent seamstress. Carolyn loved being with people, especially at social gatherings and family dinners.

She is also survived by one son, Kevin Trent Gilgour and wife Kristin, of Liberty, Missouri; two daughters, Julie Ann Taylor and husband, Theodore, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, and Janie Rae Gilgour, of North Kansas City, Missouri; four grandchildren, Makayla Ann, Madelyn Elise and Jase Donovan Taylor and Grant Evan Gilgour; two sisters, Jeanette Cox, of Chillicothe, Missouri and Marilyn Carroll and husband, Jim, of Newport News, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, on Friday, February 9, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Festival of Lights and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

