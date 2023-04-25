Obituary & Services: Carolyn Lou Hawk

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carolyn Lou Hawk, age 75, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Life Care Center in Carrollton.

Carolyn was born the daughter of Francis M. Geyer and Marie Bessie (Stotts) Geyer on July 12, 1947, in Harrison County, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Russell L. Hawk on November 28, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2022. Carolyn worked as a homemaker. She enjoyed coloring, Casey’s Pepperoni Pizza, and a McDonald’s cheeseburger from time to time. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Russell; one son, Floyd Edward Stinsher; and one brother, Francis Leroy Geyer.

Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Life Care Center of Carrollton and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

Related