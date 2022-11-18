Obituary & Services: Carolyn Jane Reger

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carolyn Jane Reger, 71, of Newtown, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Carolyn was born on August 13, 1951, to Edgar and Martha (McCaughey) Schnelle. She grew up in Pollock, Missouri. She graduated from Newtown High School, where she was an athlete and after graduating, she coached basketball and softball. She then attended Northeast Missouri State University and received a Bachelor’s Degree in 1973. Later that year she married Alford Reger and they had two sons. In the 1980s, they ran the family farm, and in the 1990’s an auto repair shop in Newtown. In 1997 Carolyn purchased the grocery store in Newtown and operated it until 2021.

Carolyn enjoyed playing cards, especially Rummy. She cheered on the Chiefs, Royals, MU Tigers, and lately the Iowa State Cyclones. She loved to attend local sporting events and spend time with family and friends including her adopted family, the Reeds, and especially her “Nanny” Kim. She was a current member of the Lucerne Christian Church and a past member of the Newtown Christian Church.

Carolyn is survived by one son, Allen (Kelsey) Reger of Kansas City, Missouri, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Bryan Dean Reger.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Newtown Christian Church in Newtown, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Plainview Cemetery.