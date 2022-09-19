Obituary & Services: Carole Jean Payne

Facebook Twitter Tumblr Reddit LinkedIn Pinterest Print Email Messenger

Carole Jean Payne, 85, St. Joseph, MO (formerly of Trenton, MO) passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at a St. Joseph, MO nursing home.

She was born on March 11, 1937, in Albany, Missouri the daughter of Glenn and Virginia (Dills) Miller. On January 3, 1955, she married Lloyd Dale Payne in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death.

Carole graduated from Gilman City School in 1955. She was a member of the Gilman City United Methodist Church where she played the piano for many years and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed time with her family and neighbors and was faithfully supportive of the farm work she and her husband did.

She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Nancy Payne and Kathryn Witten.

Carole is survived by her son, Mark (Peggy) Payne, St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Jenna (Luke) Gibson, Michael Witten, and Nicholas Payne; great-grandchildren, Jake and Cale Gibson; sister, Margaret Hogan, Corpus Christi, TX and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 21 at the Gilman City United Methodist Church, Gilman City, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Gilman City, MO. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 Wednesday at the church. The family will receive friends at a luncheon following the services. Memorials may be made to the Gilman City United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.