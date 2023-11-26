Obituary & Services: Carol Lee McLin

Carol Lee McLin, a long-time resident and respected member of the DeKalb, Illinois community, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 88. Born on June 28, 1935, in Novinger, Missouri, to parents Alva and Beatrice (Robinson) Truitt, Carol McLin led a life marked by dedication to her family, career, and community.

She was the beloved wife of the late Boon McLin and was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Beatrice; brothers, Bernard Charles Truitt and Jerry Bob Truitt; and sister-in-law, Mary Moots.

Carol leaves behind a legacy of love and memories, survived by her children, son Mike Martin and his wife Lisa, and daughter Teresa Martin; three grandchildren, Zachary Martin, Shelby Martin, and Briana Busche; two great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Albert McLin.

A proud graduate of Novinger High School in 1953, Carol’s professional journey began at Thompson Flower Shop in Kirksville. After relocating to Illinois, she expanded her skills and acquired both a real estate license and a beautician license. Her entrepreneurial spirit shone as she successfully managed a beauty shop and pursued a career in real estate. Carol also contributed to the academic sector as a Dean’s Assistant in Illinois, before returning to Missouri upon retirement. In her later years, she supported her husband in managing flea markets in Novinger and Edina.

A devout member of the Full Gospel Church, Carol’s interests included reading, playing solitaire, and solving puzzles, activities that reflected her sharp mind and quiet determination.

The community will gather to honor Carol’s life and legacy. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Carol will be laid to rest at Novinger Cemetery in Novinger, Missouri.