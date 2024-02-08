Obituary & Services: Carl Robert Corf

Share To Your Social Network

Carl Robert Corf, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, February 5th, 2024, at 91.

Carl was born the son of Leona “Ona” and Leta Ruth (Sperry) Corf on November 2, 1932, at their home in Carroll County, Missouri. He was a graduate of Tina-Avalon High School where he played basketball and baseball. Following graduation he joined the Navy and spent time in California and Japan. After his years in the service Carl was united in marriage to Mina Groves on August 8th, 1958. Mina preceded him in death. Together they raised one daughter, Carla Williams (Chillicothe), and one son Rob Corf (Hale), and purchased their farm south of Chillicothe where he resided until his passing.

On April 22, 1989, Carl was united in marriage to Marjorie (Frizzell) Corf, she survives of the home. Following his time in the Navy, Carl returned to the Chillicothe area and worked at the local creamery until 1958 when he was 1 of the first 6 employees hired by Donaldson. Carl remained at Donaldson’s working in different departments and serving as a foreman before retiring after 36 years of service. Prior to owning his farm, Carl’s passion for farming was evident while working for other local farmers such as Bob Christison. He spent many hours plowing fields, planting crops, and cutting hay. After purchasing and moving to his own farm, Carl could be found working with his herd of cattle or helping his children with their 4-H and FFA animal projects. Later he would offer the same advice to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carl was inducted into the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Hall of Fame in 2023 for his service to the board and the community during those early years. During the summers Carl could be found putting up hay all over the county, and even into his 70’s, he would try to outwork his teenage grandkids. After retirement Carl enjoyed helping his son-in-law farm. From helping put up hay, to driving grain trucks, disking fields, fixing fences, or giving advice Carl enjoyed being a part of the farm’s daily operations. Carl was a master at stacking the large hay bales in the hay barn, and gave plenty of guidance on the proper way to stack them. This attention to detail could also be seen in the care and pride he showed taking care of his farm.

In addition to farming, Carl enjoyed hunting, archery, fishing, and making deer sausage. Carl kept a stocked pond near his home and spent many hours feeding fish, mowing, and weed eating. The grandkids and great-grandkids have many memories of feeding the fish, fishing, and ice fishing at “Grandpa Corf’s” pond.

Carl was a member of the First Christian Church.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Ona and Leta Corf; wife Mina Groves Corf, siblings LeRoy Corf, Tommy Eugene Corf, Gerald D. Corf, Bernice Babbit, Mildred Garber, Donna Herring, and Margaruite Wooden; sister-in-law Marilyn Frizzell, and son-in-law David Williams.

He leaves behind his wife Marjorie Corf, daughter Carla Williams, son Rob (Cindy) Corf, 2 brothers; Jack Corf and Ted Corf, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Coloma Cemetery, Coloma, Missouri, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Monday, February 12, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Chillicothe FFA and/or Chillicothe High School Girls Golf Team and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

