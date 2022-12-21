Obituary & Services: Bueford C. Cooper

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bueford C. Cooper, 100, of Ridgeway, passed away Sunday, 18 December 2022 with loving care from medical staff at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, MO.

He was born December 18, 1922, on a farm southwest of Bethany. He was the son of the late Fred and Glenna Cooper.

He graduated from Bethany High School, the class of 1940. He attended the University of Missouri, Columbia for two years and received his draft notice the summer of 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and started pilot training school in February 1943. After months of training at several Air Bases, he was stationed at Venosa, Italy as a B-24 pilot with the 830th Bomb Squadron, 485th Bomb Group, and 15th Air Force. He remained in Venosa for the rest of WWII, flying 187 bombing missions. He received three bronze stars on his European medal for three major battles in which he participated.

After his tour in Europe ended, he was sent back to the United States on three weeks’ leave, where he visited his family and sweetheart, Helen Arlene Allen. They decided to get married before his Bomb Group was sent to Japan. They wed on 12 August 1945 in Sioux Falls, SD where he was stationed. A few days after their wedding, bombs were dropped on Japan. The war had ended. He was discharged on 31 October 1945.

He returned to college at Columbia, where he happened to hear a speech by a renowned FBI agent. After graduating he applied for and was accepted to become an agent for the FBI. He moved Arlene and the children back to Bethany and he departed for Quantico, VA, where he started coursework on 10 February 1951. During his training, he received a telegram from the Department of Defense to report to active duty for an emergency, which was the Korean War. He resigned from the FBI and reported to Scott AFB on 15 April 1951. This recall turned out to be a test case between Mr. Hoover and the DOD. He was assigned as a Special Agent, Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) in criminal investigations in Washington, DC December 1951. He remained in the Air Force as an OSI Agent for 22 distinguished years, serving in several locations in the United States, Japan twice and Germany, solving criminal cases. He was inducted into the AFOSI Hall of Fame on 9 June 2005, where he solved every case he was assigned.

After retiring from the Air Force, he continued doing investigative work as a special agent for the state of Illinois Bureau of Investigation (IBI) for 10 years, where he also solved every case given to him.

After retiring from IBI, he and Arlene moved back to the family farm in 1983 located in Ridgeway. He served as the local VFW Post Commander for 11 years.

Bueford was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, and brother and wife, Arlene, of 67 years.

Survivors include his son, Ronald (JoAnn) Cooper, of Belton, MO; grandson, Ryan (Cheryl) Cooper, of Peculiar, MO; his daughter, Jeannette (Alex) Haynes, of Eureka Springs, AR; grandsons, Jim Haynes Park City, UT and Mark (Thea); granddaughter, Sienna Haynes of Annapolis, MD; his son, Randy (Deb) Cooper, of Ridgeway, MO; granddaughter, Brooke (Ryan) Lutz, great-granddaughter, Lillian, great-grandson, Blaine Lutz; granddaughter, Whitney (Grady) Hoenshell, great-granddaughter, Harper Hoenshell; extended family, son, Tony Daleske and children Hayden, Brianna and Johnathan; daughter, Sandy Daleske and children Holly (Kenny) Neff; Sidney, Wyatt and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Olivia Neff, all of New Hampton, MO; his daughter, Debbie (James) Person, of Garden City, MO; grandchildren Katie (Daniel) Beamer, great-grandsons, Lucas Beamer and James Beamer, great-granddaughter Adelaide Beamer, granddaughter, Madelyn Baker; great-granddaughter, Taylor Baker, a great-grandson, Clay Baker. Aaron (Sarah) Person; great-granddaughter, Eloise Person; foster daughter, Debbie (Dan) Haus; children, Kelly (Brian) Bixby; Amanda (Marques) Watson; child, Max Watson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Kirkley Chapel Church, 27831 E 250th Ave, Ridgeway, MO with Pastor Tom Hogan officiating under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial with Military Rites following service at Kirkley Chapel Cemetery The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the church. Memorials may be made to the VFW Post #2176 and/or Harrison County Community Hospital Auxiliary in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

