Obituary & Services: Brian Matthew Hughes

A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 23, 2023, at the First Christian Church of Trenton, 1700 Princeton Road Trenton, MO 64683.

Brian Matthew Hughes, 31, of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, December 11, 2023, with his loving family by his side. Brian was born to Cissy Wilcoxson on May 28, 1992, in Kansas City, MO. Memories of Brian and condolences to the family may be shared on the Meyers Funeral Chapel website.

Brian was a happy young man, who touched the lives of everyone he met. His smile and humor were something that he used to draw friends in. Once they spoke and interacted with him it was a forever friendship. He never forgot anyone, nor did anyone forget him. Brian was a clown and loved to make people laugh.

He was a WWE fanatic. Don’t try to get him to go anywhere if any wrestling is on.

Brian has so many people whose lives he has touched. He loved his biker family; he loved going to bike rallies and events to hang out with that part of his family. Brian loved listening to George Strait.

Brian is survived by his parents Joe and Cissy Wilcoxson and nephew Junior Hughes of the home; siblings and their spouses: Miko and Meg; Nick and Mego; Vivian and Jon; Annabell and Nate; Timothy and Arianna; Michael and Haley; Cody and Makelah; Austyn and Zoey; Kimmy and Chad; Grandparents: Loyd and Becky Hughes; Neil and MaryAnn Wilcoxson. Brian has lots of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Robert and Jackie Hollopter, twin sister Brianna Mae; nieces and nephews: Anna, Landi, Mason, and Saylem.