Obituary & Services: Brenden Aleczander Davis

Brenden Aleczander Davis, 16, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at his home.

The son of Michael Craig and Lynnea Diane (Toye) Davis, Brenden was born on December 12, 2006, in Des Moines, Iowa.

He is survived by his parents; his grandparents, Dave and Jackie Davis of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Bill and Denise Toye of Des Moines, Iowa; his great-grandparents, Joann Davis of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Margaret Dey of Des Moines, Iowa; two brothers, Blake Davis of the State of Nevada, and Hunter Wilkin of Des Moines, Iowa; three sisters, Hailey Davis of Des Moines, Iowa, Piper Davis, and Shealynn Davis, both of Kirksville, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Keith Toye, Jennifer Coxe, ReAnn (Adam) Davis, Brandy (Mark) Davis, Chastity (Chris) McNabb; as well as numerous great aunts, uncles, and nieces and nephews.

Brenden was a junior at Kirksville High School, where he was active in the band, FFA, and SBLA. He was also a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Kirksville.

He enjoyed fishing, playing with his dog, Vador, trap shooting, and spending time with his family and friends.

Brenden has been cremated, and a memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Mike Askew officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 12, 2023, for one hour before the memorial service.

Memorial donations in memory of Brenden may be made to his father, Mike Davis, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.