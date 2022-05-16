Obituary & Services: Brenda Louise (Compton) Sturm

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Brenda Louise (Compton) Sturm, 63 years old, of Green City, MO passed away on Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Brenda was born September 1st, 1958 in Columbia, MO to James Palmer Compton and Violet Adaline Compton.

Brenda graduated from St. Charles High School in 1976. After Graduation, she attended North Central Bible College in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Later she attended Free Gospel Bible Institute in Export, Pennsylvania. While there she met a handsome, charming young man with a silky voice and she was hooked!

Brenda and Richard (Rich) Lee Sturm of Flint, Michigan, were married on August 16th, 1980 in St. Charles, MO. Together they sang, ministered (as pastors in several churches and as youth pastors in several more), and hosted a number of exchange students. Their most challenging and rewarding job together was raising and loving their children and grandchildren.

A current member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church, Brenda was always involved in church. She enjoyed working with children’s church, youth ministry, women’s missions, and anywhere else she was needed. Having competed on a Bible Quiz team in her own youth, Bible Quiz was her passion, (along with Southern Gospel Music). Brenda truly enjoyed guiding and mentoring children and teens with Bible Quiz in Assembly of God Churches throughout Northern and Southern Missouri and attending Southern gospel concerts as often as possible.

In addition to her husband Rich, Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, and three siblings: James A. Compton, Elva Kay Swarts, and Tommy Compton. Three brothers-in-law: Dale Swarts, Melvin Hildenbrandt, and Dan Major. One niece, one grand-nephew, and one great-grandniece as well as both sets of grandparents.

Brenda is survived by her children: Faith Long (Dan) of Brownington, MO; Brenda Lee Clark (Jeremy) of Green City; Heather McCabe (Lucas) of Green City; Aaron Sturm of Kirksville, Mo; Kevin Sturm of Kirksville, MO and extra son Jason Sullivan of Sedalia, MO; Her Grandchildren: William Long, Kaitlyn, and Cooper Clark, LillyAnn, Samuel, and Coleman McCabe, and Richard Sturm.

Survivors also include one brother, Reverend Ancel Compton (Karen) of Sedalia, MO; two sisters, Vesta Major of Chubbuk, ID and Lola Woutzke (Bill) of Wymore, NE; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Compton of Ewing, MO and a great many nieces, nephews, and friends who have become like family.

A visitation for Brenda will be held from 6 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. A service will be held on at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 19th, at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at Durham Cemetery at a later time.