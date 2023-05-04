Obituary & Services: Brayden Archer Nickel

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Brayden Archer Nickel, age 4, a resident of Bucklin, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Brayden was born the son of Jason Nickel and Jessica (Buckner) Nickel on March 14, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas. He attended preschool at Head Start, in Brookfield, Missouri.

Brayden was on the Brookfield T-Ball team. He was a child larger than life and had a personality that showed it. He enjoyed making new friends, greeting everyone with a smile never knowing a stranger. Brayden loved the outdoors and was always busy with his farm animals. He made a list of all the farm animals he wanted for his farm, having to start over from the beginning a few times due to unfortunate mishaps. He had a pet chicken that would go on bike rides on the handlebars or camping trips. He had a love for construction and was always building something new. He was an active member of the Bethany Baptist Church, Marceline, Missouri, who always kept everyone on their toes. He was a creative, adventurous, fearless, and determined little boy with a sweet and innocent love for animals and people.

He is survived by his mother, Jessica Nickel of Bucklin, Missouri, and father, Jason Nickel of Wichita, Kansas. A brother, Zane Nickel of Augusta, Kansas, and one sister Zarah Nickel of Princeton, Missouri. Maternal grandmother, Teresa Smith and husband John of Norborne, Missouri, maternal grandfather, Joe Buckner Sr. of Wheeling, Missouri; two maternal great-grandmothers, Nancy Renshaw and Frances Buckner of Wheeling, Missouri, and maternal uncle and aunts, Joe Buckner Jr. and wife Marina (Aunt Ri-Ri) of Trenton, Missouri, Katlin Woody and husband Joe of Wheeling, Missouri, Jaime Huff and husband Scott of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Josh Smith with friend Renee of Kansas City, Missouri. Paternal grandparents, Tom and Barbara Nickel of Augusta, Kansas, paternal great-grandmother, Carmen Carpenter of Wichita, Kansas, and one uncle Steve Nickel of El Dorado, Kansas. Brayden is survived by multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles.

Funeral services will be held at the Bethany Baptist Church, Marceline, Missouri, on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Bethany Baptist Church, Marceline, Missouri, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Bethany Baptist Church, Marceline, Missouri, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Burial will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenhills HeadStart and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

