Obituary & Services: Bonnie Leona Stevenson

Bonnie L. Stevenson, 83, of Trenton, MO, formerly of Albion, NE, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Albion, NE, with Trent Willhite officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, NE. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Levander Funeral Home, Albion, NE.

Bonnie Leona Stevenson, daughter of Volmer and Nellie (Shuler) Galitz, was born on February 27, 1940, in Albion, NE. She was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Albion and attended Albion public schools, graduating in the class of 1958.

On August 20, 1960, Bonnie married Elwin Stevenson at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk, NE. They were blessed with a daughter, Robin. The couple initially lived on a farm northwest of Albion, then moved to Oconto, NE, and Kingston, MO, before settling in Jamesport, MO. As a devoted farmwife, Bonnie assisted Elwin in various farming tasks and household duties.

Bonnie was an active member of the Akron Jolly Neighbor Club, the First Baptist Church Women’s Circles, the Gideon Auxiliary, and served as a children’s junior class Sunday school teacher at the First Baptist Church in Albion, NE.

She is remembered for her love of the Lord, her family, and her generosity. Bonnie enjoyed cooking, baking, and sharing meals with others. Her greatest joys were her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter Robin (Ken) Dennert of Trenton, MO; four grandchildren: Daniel (Shayna) Dennert and children Emma and Elizabeth of Jamesport, MO; Katie (Nathan) Peters and children Bonnie, Jade, and David of New Hampton, MO; Timothy (Kara) Dennert and children James and Jason of Trenton, MO; Emily (Trevor) Whitley and children Chrislyn, Jeriah, and Ezra of Trenton, MO; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Elwin in 2014; grandson Steven Dennert; four brothers, and one sister.