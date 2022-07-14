Obituary & Services: Bonnie Hounsom

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bonnie Hounsom, 91, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Bonnie Rose (Jones) Hounsom was born in Livonia, Missouri, on December 24, 1930, the daughter of Gurney A. and Lola M. (Kimmel) Jones. She attended rural schools in Putnam County and graduated from Unionville High School in 1949. Bonnie taught school at the Fowler school after graduation. She married Marcus Hounsom in Kirksville, Missouri, on September 4, 1954. She and Marcus began married life in Kirksville where Marcus was a student at Northeast Missouri Teachers College and Bonnie worked at the Brown Shoe Factory. They moved to Unionville when Marcus took a teaching job at Unionville High School. They remained in Unionville for the rest of their married life. Bonnie took a job in the Putnam County school district after her youngest began school and worked as “the lunch lady” from 1974 until her retirement in 2014.

Bonnie loved to garden, and she and Marcus enjoyed attending antique sales. She was an avid Putnam County Midget fan, and her family believes it is quite possible that Bonnie saw more Midget athletic contests than anyone else! She once served as Grand Marshal for the Homecoming parade. Bonnie had a friendly and outgoing personality and could light up a room. She had a good sense of humor and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed many strong friendships over the years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Unionville, being baptized in 2004.

Bonnie is survived by two sons, Tracy (Barbara) Hounsom of St. Louis, Missouri, and Craig (Lora) Hounsom of Rolla, Missouri. Her grandchildren are Marcus Hounsom, Anna Hounsom, Samuel Hounsom, Jackson Hounsom, Adam Hounsom, and Emily Hounsom. Bonnie is also survived by a brother, Bobby (Jean) Jones of Livonia, Missouri, and several nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Marcus on July 1, 2005, and her parents. She was also preceded by a son who died in infancy, a brother, Wendal Jones, and a sister, Reva Bourn.

Funeral services for Bonnie will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 am on Monday, July 18, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Unionville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made payable to the PC Café and Resource Center and entrusted with Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.