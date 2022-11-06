Obituary & Services: Bonnie E. Delarber

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bonnie E. Delarber – age 74 of Jameson, MO passed away Wednesday morning, November 2nd, 2022, at her home.

Bonnie was born on June 17, 1948, as a twin, the daughter of Jim and Leona “Maxine” (Luper) Vinyard in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Kansas City MO and attended Van Horn High School. Bonnie married George H. Delarber on February 12th, 1966, in Kansas City, MO. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked for the Post Office in Jameson, Mr. Dell’s Foods, The Hub Motel, and Sharp’s BP. Bonnie loved watching birds, particularly hummingbirds. She enjoyed playing bingo, sewing, and being outside, and had bowled a perfect 300. Bonnie was very active in the Jameson community. She was quick-witted and sarcastic. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George H. Delarber; her stepfather, Leslie McBrayer; brother-in-law, Harry Blackburn, and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Delarber. She is survived by her children, Ruth Lewis (James) of Jameson, MO, and George Delarber of Jameson, MO; Seven grandchildren, Jhona & Andrews, Anthony (Toe) & Hannah, Kyle (Scottie) & Alyssa, Bryan (Bo) & Makenzie, Tiffany (Tiff), Andrew, and Katie, and seventeen great-grandchildren, twin sister, Connie H. Blackburn of Nettleton, MO and Joann Brizendine (Randy) of Grain Valley, MO; nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 AM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grand River Cemetery in Jameson. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.