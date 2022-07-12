Obituary & Services: Bonnie Dean Collier

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bonnie Dean Collier, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at, Morningside Center Chillicothe, Missouri.

Bonnie was born the daughter of John Francis and Mary Elizabeth (Barclay) Gooch on May 26th, 1931, in Milan, Missouri. She was a 1949 graduate of Brookfield Highschool. Bonnie worked as an accounts payable clerk for Churchill Truck lines for 36 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Chillicothe, Missouri, the Concerned Christians, R.S.V.P., The Jolly Janes, and the Hedrick Medical Center Auxillary.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews; Rosalyn Arrington of Independence, Missouri, Dean Oertwig and wife Mary Lou of Chillicothe, Missouri, Lowell Oertwig of Kansas City, Missouri, Maria Harding and husband Denny of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Jo Ballard and husband Rick of Smithville, Missouri, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Kenneth Collier, one sister Ruth Ann Oertwig, and one niece Kathie Rhoades

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 13. 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until service time. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from Noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Missouri Baptist home and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.