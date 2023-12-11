Obituary & Services: Bobby Lee Haggy

Bobby Lee Haggy, 89 years old, of Graham, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Pruitt Health Skilled Nursing Home in Durham, NC.

Bobby was born February 15, 1934, in Sullivan County, Missouri to Othel and Edna (Nations) Haggy. On September 17, 1956, he married Barbara Glynn Galindo of Colorado Springs, CO. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded by: His parents, and sisters, Waneva Elaine Long and Wanda Annette Johnson.

Bobby was survived by: His children, Brenda Lee (Haggy) Stanton of Graham, North Carolina, Allen Othel Haggy and wife June-Ann (Applegate) Haggy of Cary, North Carolina, Lorie Ann (Haggy) Higgins and husband John Higgins of Graham, North Carolina, and Robert Daniel Haggy of Durham, North Carolina; Grandchildren, Christian and wife Kaitlyn (Guerrero) Haggy of Gardner, Kansas, Alexandra (Allie) Haggy of Kansas City, Missouri, Stephen Haggy of Washington DC, Anna Haggy and Lydia Haggy of Cary, NC, Ashley Higgins and Christopher Higgins of Graham, North Carolina; Great Grandchildren, Elijah, Emmerson, and Evelyn Haggy; a brother-in-law, Loran Johnson, Step Mother-In-Law, Irene Galindo of Rantoul, Illinois; Several in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bobby grew up, lived, and worked in the local communities of Winigan, Milan, and Browning MO. Bobby graduated high school from Milan C-1, class of 1951. He served his country during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956 as a member of the U.S. Army. Bobby’s career was in education as a high school science teacher, principal, and counselor serving his students for 33 years full time and another 9 years part time, in various Missouri school systems including Linn County, Cainsville, Newtown-Harris, and Bosworth. Bobby and Barbara lived 23 years in Trenton before her death. Bobby remained there another 9 years before moving to Durham, North Carolina to be near their children.

Bobby enjoyed farming and taking care of his lawn, as well as working on his tractor and lawnmowers. He also liked visiting and keeping in touch with his family and friends. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post # 919, DAV Post 60, American Legion Post #31, All of Trenton, he also served as an officer for many years in all three organizations and served on the honor guard for several years.

Funeral services for Bobby will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Green City, Missouri. Burial will follow at Cheesman Cemetery, southeast of Green City. A visitation will be held Friday, December 15, 2023, 6 to 8pm, at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Cheesman Cemetery Association, DAV Post 60, VFW Post 919, or American Legion Post 31 all of Trenton, MO