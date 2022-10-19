Obituary & Services: Billy R. Carter

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Billy R. Carter, 81, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 9:18 A.M., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Indian Hills Retirement Village, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2:30 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Friday from 1:30 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. at the mortuary.

Memorials to the family may be left in the mortuary.

Mr. Carter was born on April 14, 1941, in Lovilia, Iowa the son of John and Lavonia Carter. He was a Vietnam Era veteran serving in the U.S. Army from September 6, 1961, to August 17, 1963. He was stationed in Schwabisch, Germany. While serving in the army he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and Marksman metal for the M-14 Rifle. He was a retired employee of the former Trenton Foods working from 1963 to 2003. He was then employed by Hy-Vee for 5 years.

On March 6, 1964, he was married to Shirley A. Baker in Harris, Missouri.

His survivors include his wife Shirley of the home; one daughter Debbie Carter, Trenton, Missouri; two grandchildren Dustin Callahan and wife Danielle), Kidder, Missouri, Darrian Hughs and husband Rustin, Brimson, Missouri; five great-grandchildren Carter, Denver, Nova, Hudson, Rowen, and Liam on the way; five sisters JoAnn Stark, Sarah Holliday, Betty Loughead, Linda Cater, Wanda Lightner; two brothers Richard Carter and wife Lana and Gary Carter and wife Jo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Rosemary Carter, and two brothers John Carter and Jim Carter.