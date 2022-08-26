Obituary & Services: Billy Jean Parker

Obituaries August 26, 2022
Billy Jean Parker – age 83 of Gallatin, MO passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022, at University Health in Kansas City.

Billy was born on August 26, 1938, the son of Tom and Katie (Latimer) Parker in Stotts City, MO. He grew up in Stotts City and attended school there. He married Mary Kreamalmeyer on September 20th, 1958, in Kansas City, MO. He was a boilermaker for Boilermakers Local #83.  Bill enjoyed raising his cattle, horseback riding and trail riding in Arkansas every year.  Bill was always smiling and happy. He was a good storyteller, mainly because he had lived the stories he told.  He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. 

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Raymond, Jess, Wilbert, Gilbert, John, Bert, Sam, Mary, Alta, and Tiny and granddaughter, Shaneil. He is survived by his wife, Mary of the home; children, Sharon Smith (Kenny) of Gallatin, Bill Parker (Teresa) of Jamesport, MO, Kenny Parker (Lisa) of Holt, MO, and Barb Weybrew (Sydney) of Maryville, MO; siblings, Jack, Ellen and Wilma;  grandchildren, Ronnie, Jennifer, Bobbie, Billie Ray, Katey, Tyler, Jonathan, and Austin;  great-grandchildren, Tristen, Kadi, Wyatt, Alyssa, Kody, Rylee, Emma, Izzy, Morgan, Taylor, Lyla and Elly; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members also survive. 
 
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Mary Parker. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 30th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 PM.  Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

Jennifer Thies

