Obituary & Services: Billy J Stiles

Billy J Stiles, 96, Trenton, MO (formerly of Princeton, MO) passed away December 18, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 28, 1926 on the farm in Mercer County, Missouri. Bill was the third child of Don and Nella Stiles. Donnanell his sister was the oldest child followed by his brother Harley.

Bill attended the Topsy country school. The school was close enough to the farm that he could run home for lunch and get back in time to play before the bell rang. After grade school, Bill attended Princeton High School. He graduated in 1943 at the age of sixteen. After graduation he worked on the family farm until he was eighteen. When he turned eighteen on November 28, 1944, he was drafted in the Army on December 3, 1944 to serve in World War II. Bill was sent to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for Boot Camp. After Boot Camp, he was sent to Fort Riley, Kansas where he was in the Field Artillery. He thought he was going overseas. He was at the train station with his whole division, a VIP came and named 16 soldiers not to go. Bill was one of those and was sent to Fort Bragg, North Carolina where he was a Fire Control instructor. After the Army, Bill enrolled in the University of Missouri in 1948 and graduated in 1951 with a B.S. in Agricultural Economics. He was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and the Alpha Theta Honorary fraternity. After college, Bill returned to the farm and was in a partnership with his father Don and brother Harley. Later they split-up with Harley taking over the Registered Angus Cow herd and Bill feeding out cattle and hogs with his dad. Through the years, Bill made many deals buying and selling cattle with a handshake and to the best of his knowledge always satisfactory to both parties.

In 1954, Bill married Mary Ellen Hagan. They were the parents of three children, Charles Michael, William John, and Susan Nell. Bill was a proud farmer and had the reputation as a hard worker. He liked being outside even in bad weather. He lived in the house and farm he was born in and loved for 81 years until he retired moving to Trenton, Missouri. In his free time, Bill liked to play bridge, visit with friends, attend family dinners, read a good book and keep on top of the political situations.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Don and Nella, his brother Harley and wife Amber, his sister Donnanell and husband Herschel Gaddy, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Jack and Nell Hagan, his brother-in laws Jim Hagan and Jim Price. He is survived by his wife Mary, his three children, Mike (Gloria) Stiles, William J (Darla) Stiles, Susan (Saied) Esfahani, his seven grandchildren, Lance Stiles, Celia Stiles, Ashley (Chris) Baker, Dane Stiles, Deri Stiles, Kevin (Jolene) Esfahani, Alec Esfahani, and his two great grandchildren, Kennedy and Bennet Baker. Bill took extreme pride for the military service of his grandsons: US Army (Kevin Esfahani, Alec Esfahani, Lance Stiles), National Guard (Dane Stiles), and his grandson-in-law: US Airforce (Chris Baker).

Bill was a member of the Methodist Church. He believed in God, working hard and taking great care of his family, the farm, the cattle, and even his horse and dog. Goodbye Bill Stiles! We will all miss you.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the United Methodist Church, Trenton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Inurnment with Military Rites will follow in the Topsy Cemetery, Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Memorials may be made to the Topsy Cemetery, Princeton United Methodist Church and/or Trenton United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

