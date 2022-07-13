Obituary & Services: Billy Herbert Arthaud

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Billy Herbert Arthaud, 71, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on July 11, 2022.

Bill was born on March 27, 1951, to Herbert and Helen Arthaud in Jamesport, Missouri. After graduating from Gilman City High School in 1969, Bill attended NWMSU. He graduated in 1973 with a B.S. in Agriculture. He was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma.

He married his wife, Lesa Mires, in 1993.

Bill enjoyed being outdoors. He was an avid runner, and cyclist and enjoyed snow skiing. He loved to mow and always had a big vegetable garden. He was a people person. He loved chatting and wanted to know where you’d been and where you were going.

Farming, politics, and sales were his work history. He began farming and worked in the assessor’s office in Daviess County. He was then elected County Commissioner, Daviess County in 1976 and served 18 years. He was in livestock feed sales at Reed Seeds, then Triple F Feed during that time. He was appointed Missouri State Fair Director in Sedalia, MO from 1994-1996. He then worked as the Greater Gulf State Fair Director in Mobile, AL from 1997 to 1999. In 2000 he was a residential mortgage banker at Provident Bank in St. Joseph which later became BMO-Harris. He retired in 2014.

Whatever he was doing at any given time was what he believed he should be doing. He loved his family and he loved the Lord. He didn’t sit still, but if he did, he’d fall asleep. If you were in need, he’d be the first one there.

He is survived by his wife, Lesa, of the home, a daughter, Holly (Robert) Cronk of Maryville, and son, Chance (Chelsea) Clement of Skidmore, and 6 grandchildren Chase, Andrew, Charlotte, Jack, Chanleigh, and Ellie. Two sisters, Carolyn (Ken) Cox of Liberty, MO, and Kathy (Max) Smith of Chillicothe, MO as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Helen Arthaud.

Bill has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home. The memorial service will be at 10:30 AM, on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Bridge, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Northwest Missouri State University Career Center, checks payable to Northwest Foundation.