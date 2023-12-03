Obituary & Services: Betty Pearl Wolcott

Betty Pearl Wolcott, of Ludlow, Missouri, passed away on November 30, 2023, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Born on January 10, 1927, Betty spent 96 wonderful years spreading joy to those around her. A source of comfort and happiness, she dedicated her time to her family, friends, and community.

Betty was born on January 10, 1927, in Chula, Missouri, the daughter of C. Kenneth Siegrist and Garnett Kriner. She worked in a military factory in California during World War II as one of the famous Rosie the Riveters. After the war, she returned to Chillicothe, Missouri, where she met her husband, Edwin Lee Wolcott, whom she married on April 25, 1948.

She was an active member of the Ludlow United Methodist Church, serving as both a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and as a member of the adult choir. She also participated in the Ladies Aid Society of Ludlow.

Survivors include her son, Steve Wolcott and his wife, Debra, of Smithville; four grandchildren, Kate, Emily, Maggie, and Abby; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary McElroy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Lee Wolcott; her parents, C. Kenneth Siegrist and Garnett Kirkendoll; her stepfather, Robert Kirkendoll; her sister, Caroline Kirkendoll Cadaro; and her brother, Donal Siegrist.

A visitation is scheduled at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Ludlow Community Church and/or Southwest R-I School District, which may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.