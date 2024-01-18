Obituary & Services: Betty Lucille Barlow

Share To Your Social Network

Betty Lucille Barlow, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, and formerly of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at StoneBridge Senior Living Center in Chillicothe.

Betty was born to Clyde Cecile and Evelyn Lana Lilly (Parks) Lightfoot on December 18, 1929, near Tina, Missouri. She married Russell Leon Barlow on October 6, 1945, in Atchison, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2005. Betty worked at Citizens Bank and Trust and later as an administrative assistant for Shelter Insurance in Chillicothe, retiring after 20 years. A member of Hurricane Baptist Church in Hale, Missouri, she was also a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star #135. Betty and her husband enjoyed traveling in their younger years. She was fond of accounting, bookkeeping, crocheting, and reading.

She is survived by her daughters, Lois Meyer and husband Alfred, Rita Potter and husband Gerry, and Connie Gilson and husband Gary, all of Chillicothe, Missouri, except Rita from Appleton, Wisconsin. Betty also leaves behind five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her brother, Donald Lightfoot, of Carrollton, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell, and her sister, Ella Schamp.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Hale, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. A visitation is scheduled one hour prior, from 12:30 p.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Monday, January 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Hale Cemetery, Hale, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children are appreciated, which can be left or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.

