Obituary & Services: Betty June Hanen

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Betty Hanen was born on June 18th, 1927, in Milan, Missouri. She lived most of her life in Milan and passed away at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital, on May 17, 2022, with family by her side. She was the daughter of Cora McCalister Weaver and John Frederick Weaver of Milan. Betty spent most of her life in Milan while spending a few years of her married life in Newton, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri.

In October 1945, she married Albert Hanen and three children were born; Karen and Charles Mewmaw of Milan, Rick and Jody Hanen of Milan, and an infant son who passed at 6 months old, Randy L. Hanen.

She is survived by grandchildren; Jody Biston, Shane Mewmaw, Christopher and Mindy Hanen, and Ryan Wyant, two great-grandchildren; Kaelyn Sutton and Riley Tipton, and three great-great-grandchildren; Kelce West, Kholton Vanluvan, and Oakley Wyant. Preceding her in death; her parents, son Randy Lee in 1948, grandson John Randall “Tootie” Hanen, brothers; Jack Weaver, Junior and Ivy Weaver, Charles “Doc” and Doris Weaver, sisters; MaryLou and Cliffton Tipton and Marjorie and Richard Rainey. She was also preceded in death by nieces and nephews; James Tipton, Terry Tipton, Judy Tipton Reed, Glenda Tipton Crook, Dana Weaver, and Sheila Eddy Weaver.

Betty worked in Newton at Windpower for a while and retired from Con Agra Foods after 32 years. She and Albert traveled around for as long as they could usually with family and grandchildren. They also enjoyed visiting friends and family in Arizona when possible.

Betty loved her family and friends. She loved to cook, and her home was the place everyone gathered for food, visits, and good advice. She welcomed and helped everyone she could. Betty was a strong lady, a good listener, and always a giver. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Betty will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 2 to 4 PM at Schoene Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan. Memorial donations are suggested to the Sullivan County Senior Center.