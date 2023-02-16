Obituary & Services: Betty Jo (Squires) Jones

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Betty Jo (Squires) Jones, 73, of Bethany, MO passed away on February 14, 2023, at a North Kansas City hospital.

Betty Jo was born in Milford Missouri on August 10, 1949. In November of that same year, she came to live with Gordon and Clara Squires of Blythedale Missouri.

She grew up on a farm near Blythedale and graduated from North Harrison High School in Eagleville Missouri. After graduating in 1967, she began working at the prosecuting attorney’s office the Bethany. While working there, she met the new Highway Patrolman, John Jones. They were married on May 10th, 1968. She continued working until their first child, Brent, was born in 1970 and left to be a stay-at-home mom. Their second child, Shane, arrived in 1975 and their family was complete.

During the boys growing up years, she opened a florist shop in their home to have an outlet for her creative talents while still being home with the boys. Later, she had the opportunity to return to the prosecuting attorney’s office where she worked until opening another florist shop on the square in Bethany. She later worked at Eckard’s Home Improvement where she helped many families decorate and improve their homes. Later she was the head librarian in Bethany before working at the Harrison County Hospital.

BJ was very talented and created many beautiful things. Her friends benefitted from her creativity as she helped with weddings, showers, home decorating, crafts, gifts, and more. She could do anything and do it well.

Betty Jo was baptized at a young age and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Throughout her life she helped facilitate several Women’s Days and Bible Studies, always striving to further the Lord’s word.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Clara Squires, her ex-husband, John Jones, and 3 brothers, Maurice Squires, Richard Smith, and Wayne Smith.

Those left to mourn her passing are her sons, Brent Jones and Shane (Nicole) Jones; sisters Velda (Garold) Smith and Vada Carlton; her sister-by-heart, Rhonda (Bob) McCoy, and 4 grandsons, Calvin, Kaden, Cooper, and Carter, as well as a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 19th, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany Mo. Inurnment at the Akron Cemetery will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Carter’s Crusaders to benefit research for Neurofibromatosis. Memorial contributions may be left at the Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424

