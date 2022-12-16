Obituary & Services: Betty Jean Phillips

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Betty Jean Phillips, age 95, a resident of The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Betty was born the daughter of Don and Augusta (Rottmann) Shafer on November 29, 1927, in rural Linn County, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Alva Vernon Phillips on November 6, 1949, at the First Baptist Church, in Chillicothe, Missouri. They were both active members of First Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on April 9, 1999.

Betty graduated from Laredo High School in 1945. She earned a Stenographic Diploma from the Chillicothe Business College. After working three years at the Farmer’s Electric Cooperative, she and her husband moved to Clinton, Iowa where they lived for 11 years before moving back to Chillicothe in 1961. She was employed as a typesetter for the Constitution-Tribune for 27 years. She coordinated the Mobile meals in Chillicothe for nine years.

Survivors include; one son, Rev. Steven Phillips and wife Dawn of Indianapolis, Indiana; two grandsons, Rev. Drew Phillips and wife Danielle of St. Louis, Missouri, and Bart Phillips and wife Victoria of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two great-grandsons, Henry Jacob “Hank” Phillips and Julius Fenton Phillips; one sister, Phyllis Ann Turner, Culpeper, Virginia; three nieces, Jan Amerman and husband Mark, of Louisville, Kentucky, Nancy Norman and husband Gary, Fredericksburgh, Virginia, and Jennifer Sansone and husband Joseph, Madison, Virginia, and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vern Phillips, and a brother-in-law, Samuel C. Turner.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled family visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m.

Private burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church and/or North Missouri Baptist Home and may be left at, or mailed to, Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

