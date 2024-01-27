Obituary & Services: Betty Jean Morrow

Share To Your Social Network

Betty Morrow, 87, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Betty Jean (Henricksen) Morrow was born in Kirksville, Missouri, on August 1, 1936, to Albert and Sadie (Wilks) Henricksen. Raised in the Quad Cities area, she moved back to Unionville to begin her high school years, graduating from Unionville High School in 1954. Betty began working at Farmers Bank in Unionville in May of 1954, where she had a career spanning nearly 58 years. Starting as a teller in the 60s and 70s, she became a cashier in 1985. Betty witnessed many changes in banking, from the introduction of account numbers and computers in 1980 to debit cards and online banking. She worked under bank presidents Henry Gardner, Ailey Williams, Jack Gardner, Gary Tribble, and current president David Tribble.

Betty married Richard “Jack” Morrow at the First Christian Church in Unionville on February 16, 1958. Jack preceded her in death on December 14, 2016. Together, they raised cattle on their farm in northern Putnam County. Betty was also active in the Putnam County Cattlemen’s Association, the Feeder Calf Sale, and other groups. She devoted 23 years to serving as the Putnam County Fair President and was a member of the First Christian Church in Unionville.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Morrow of Unionville and David (Lesa) Morrow of Ashland, Missouri. Her grandchildren are Gerrick Morrow and Erin Morrow.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Max Henricksen.

Graveside services for Betty will take place later in the spring. Memorials may be made payable to the Unionville Cemetery or the Putnam County Museum and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th, Unionville, MO 63565.

