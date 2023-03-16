Obituary & Services: Betty Dean Burns

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Betty Dean Burns, age 95, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Living Community in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Betty was born the daughter of Claude S. and Gertrude (Phillips) Ball on July 26, 1927, in Ray County, Missouri. She was a 1945 graduate of Braymer High School. Betty was united in marriage to Floyd A. Burns on March 19, 1949, in Carrollton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 29, 1997.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Betty grew up in Tinney’s Point, Missouri, and worked in her parents’ country store until she was married. Betty worked as a farm wife while she and her husband raised their daughters on farms they owned near Hardin and Braymer, Missouri. Later in life Betty, along with her husband Floyd, owned and operated a Fina Station and Café in Carrollton, Missouri.

Betty was a member of the former Wesley Chapel Methodist Church near Braymer and after moving to St. Joseph, Missouri, she attended the Savannah United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Brenda Humbard and her husband Paul of Richmond, Missouri, Gay Newton and her husband Ron of St. Joseph, and Cherry Anderson of Savannah Missouri, as well as three grandchildren, Shawn Humbard (Jessie) of New Ulm, Minnesota, Melissa Mattson, (Jake), of Maryville, Missouri, and Mindy Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri, and five great-grandchildren, Lauren Humbard, Brenden Humbard, Makenzie Humbard, Molly Mattson, and Ivy Mattson. Betty is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Gertrude Ball, her husband, Floyd Burns, one brother, Francis Eugene (Gene) Ball of Independence, Missouri, and one son-in-law, Neil Anderson of Savannah, Missouri.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Braymer Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Braymer Evergreen Cemetery and may be left or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

