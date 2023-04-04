Obituary & Services: Ben Shrum

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ben Shrum – age 81 of Polo, MO passed away Thursday evening, March 30, 2023, at Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center in Leavenworth, KS.

Ben was born on April 9, 1941, the son of Frank G. and Urma (Bateman) Shrum in Polo, MO. He was a member of the Cowgill United Methodist Church. Ben graduated from Polo High School in 1959. He served our country during Vietnam and was stationed at Ft. Lewis in Washington and Alaska.

Ben served on the Cowgill Cemetery Board. Ben was a school bus driver for Polo for several years. He also worked for Foster McCullough at the elevator south of Polo and the shoe factory in Hamilton, MO for a time. Ben was a lifelong farmer. He was a fun and loving person. Ben loved his dogs and especially loved his great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He enjoyed being part of their activities and keeping up with their lives. Ben will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Fredric Shrum. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marie Shrum of Cowgill, MO; nieces, Linda Cain (LeRoy) of Polo, MO, Judy Nees (Greg) of Richmond, MO; great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, and other extended family members.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Caldwell County Nutrition Center or Cowgill Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo, MO. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cowgill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.

