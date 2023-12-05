Obituary & Services: Barbara Sue (Shockey) Hawkins

Barbara Hawkins a 75-year-old Trenton resident passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Shawnee Post-Acute Rehab Center in Overland Park, KS.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the First Christian Church in Trenton. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. A visitation will be from 7 until 8 p.m., Tuesday at Slater Neal Funeral Home. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Christian Church and may be left or mailed to the funeral home.

Barbara Sue (Shockey) Hawkins was born to Coral (Stotts) and Jud Shockey on August 2, 1948 in Trenton. She had two brothers, Leroy (Joan) Shockey and William “Bill” (Patricia) Shockey. She attended Trenton Schools and graduated from Trenton High School in 1966. Following graduation, she attended and graduated from Chillicothe Beauty Academy. Barb had a passion for doing hair, loved her clients like family, and worked in the field for over 50 years. She owned and operated Classic Hair Fair until she retired. On October 29, 1967, she married Roger Jennings Hawkins. They had two children, Teresa (Brad) Cross and Andrew (Shelley) Hawkins. Barb loved to cook and bake. She is known for all her baked goods, especially Nana Barb’s Banana Bread, sugar cookies, and tenderloins. She loved to bake and deliver food to family and friends. Barb also loved to send cards for all occasions and has received over 400 cards. During her children’s youth, she coached her daughter’s softball “Tiger” teams and her son’s “Bears” little league teams. She was known as a very competitive person who loved coaching. In later years, she watched all the Chiefs, Royals, and MU games; however, she loved all college and professional sports. She especially loved watching her grandsons Alex & Zach play college baseball at N.C.M.C. and wore her Pirates gear to cheer them on. She loved to play golf at R.C.C. with family & friends. Her battle with a serious illness started in November of 2017. She baked banana bread and sugar cookies for her doctors, nurses, and medical professionals. During her treatments and hospital stays, she would tell everyone her mom called her a “tough” old bird. She was one tough lady who fought hard and had many miraculous recoveries over the years. Barb was a member of the First Christian Church where in addition to coaching, she loved to make and serve meals. She also served as Elder and Deacon of the church.

Barb is survived by her husband Roger, daughter Teresa Cross and husband Brad,; Andrew Hawkins and wife Shelley, grandchildren, Alexander (Danielle) Cross, Zach Cross, Jacquelyn Hawkins, Sydney Coral Hawkins, Hadyn Star Hawkins, and great-grandson Sonny Duke Cross. She is also survived by several extended family members, nieces, nephews, and lots of close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.