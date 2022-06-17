Obituary & Services: Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith – age 74 of Chillicothe, MO passed away Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Barbara was born on June 10, 1948, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Clingingsmith) Morris in Livingston County, MO. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton and Chillicothe. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Trenton High School. She furthered her education at Trenton Junior College, graduating in 1968, and attended Northwest Missouri State College. She married Larry Stith on December 29th, 1968, at Shelburne Baptist Church in Trenton, MO. Barbara worked for Verelle Peniston State School in Chillicothe from 1980 to 1995 as a paraprofessional, secretary, and bus driver. She retired from Chillicothe R-II School District in 2008, where she was a special education paraprofessional.

Barbara was an advocate for the disabled, serving as an activity director for SPA Handicap Program and board member of Hope Haven, Camp Rainbow, Senate Bill 40, and Concerned Citizens for the Developmentally Disabled. Barbara was also a 4-H leader for Double H. Her greatest Joy was her family and she truly felt blessed by God. Barbara loved spending time with her family, cooking, flower gardening, camping, reading, and attending 4th of July celebrations. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Larry of the home; daughter, Michelle Kieffer (Robert) of Chillicothe, MO; grandchildren, Amber Ballard (Jacob) of Chillicothe, MO, and Alicia Kieffer (Tucker Jones) of Chillicothe, MO; great-grandchildren, Avery Ballard, Myla Ballard, and Thea Jones; sister, Kathy Pilcher of Trenton, MO and sister-in-law Lucinda Morris of Chillicothe, MO; aunt, Sally Morris of Trenton, MO; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Morris; a daughter, Teresa K. Stith; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Rae Stith; brother, Larry Morris and brother-in-law, Vernon Pilcher.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery near Jamesport (1/4 mile east of 27739 Harbor Ave. Jamesport, MO 64648). There is no scheduled visitation.