Obituary & Services: Barbara Joan Harrelson

Barbara Joan Harrelson, 90 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Kirksville Manor Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri.

Joan was born January 12, 1933 in Boynton, Missouri to Floyd and Ellen (Hill) Harrelson. On May 13, 1951 she married Dale Van Harrelson, he preceded her in death in 2001. She was also preceded in death by: Her parents; a son, Stanley Harrelson; a sister, Betty Nash; and a sister in-infancy.

Joan was survived by: A daughter, Vicki Harrelson of Kirksville, Missouri; a son, Tim Harrelson of Milan; a brother, Gary Harrelson and wife Patsy of Hallsville, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Joan grew up in Boynton, and graduated from Milan C-II High School. She then worked for FM Stampers for a while before working at ASCS for 30 years. After retiring she then cooked for many different organizations. Joan was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #435 for 62 years. She enjoyed gardening and sewing.

Funeral services for Joan will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, North of Milan. A visitation is scheduled for 6:00 to 8:00 PM with a Rebekah service at 7:30 PM on Monday evening, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Sullivan County Senior Center or Elmwood Cemetery.