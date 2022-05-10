Obituary & Services: Austin Grant Galloway

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Austin Grant Galloway, 28, from Kansas City, Missouri, sadly passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022.

He was born on July 21, 1993, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Frank and Lori Galloway. He graduated from Winnetonka High School in 2012 and attended Missouri Valley College where he played baseball. He graduated from a welding school in Austin, Texas and became a certified welder. Austin was baptized and grew up in the church.

Austin was a gifted athlete, playing soccer, football, and baseball throughout his life. He loved all water sports, golfing, and shooting pool. His greatest passion was fishing and enjoyed spending a peaceful day casting his line on the lake or pond with his dad or his friends. Austin loved his family and friends and his favorite thing in the world was family celebrations and gatherings. Everyone knows how fiercely Austin loved and protected his four sisters and five nephews.

Everyone that knew Austin knows how sweet, loving, and kind-hearted he was. Throughout his life, he made and maintained friendships with hundreds of people. His smile was infectious, his stories were legendary, his hugs were comforting, he was simply beautiful inside and out. If you knew him and you needed anything, he was there for you. He had the biggest heart in the world and accepted everyone as they were. He was handsome, and charming, and knew how to make people feel special.

Austin had many adventures and travelled all over the country working in numerous different fields. We all knew Austin as the optimistic entrepreneur, always trying to come up with the next big thing. He loved playing and watching sports and was a huge KC Chief’s and Royals fan. Austin loved music and movies and was known for his endless movie quotes which always guaranteed a laugh. To know Austin was to know and love one of the purest and sweetest souls to ever live. He was extraordinarily generous and repeatedly demonstrated that throughout his life without any fanfare. He was a hard worker and loved helping people, often giving his last few dollars to a perfect stranger.

Austin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob Galloway, Louisa Galloway, Jim Fredricks, and his aunt, Sophia Bennett.

Austin is survived by his parents, Frank Galloway, and Lori Galloway; sisters; Krystyna (Dustin) Sperry, Ashley (Mark) Waisner, Sarah Galloway, and Selena Galloway; nephews, Daltyn Sperry, Drake Sperry, Colt Sperry, Sawyer Waisner, and Sylas Waisner; grandmother, Peggy Fredricks; stepmother, Robin Galloway; stepbrothers, Garrett Hilmes, and Talon Hilmes; step-sister, Taylor Hilmes; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Friday, May 13, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at his close friend Mariah Kincaid’s private property event space at 24601 State Route 92, Excelsior Springs, MO 64024. The family would love to see as many loved ones, family, and friends as can make it.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to support addiction and mental health awareness at the Suicide Prevention Lifeline or in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.