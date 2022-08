Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Polo, Archie James Rardon, died Wednesday morning at the age of 83.

The funeral service will be Saturday morning, August 13th at 10 am at the Polo Community Church. Burial will be in the Prairie Ridge Cemetery west of Polo.

Family visitation will be Friday night from 6 until 8 pm at the Stith Funeral Home in Polo.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Dalton Rardon Scholarship in care of the Stith Funeral Home.