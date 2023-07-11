Obituary & Services: Anna May Gillespie

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Anna May Gillespie, 100, of King City, MO passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at a Stanberry, MO nursing home.

She was born on April 30, 1923, in Harrison County, Missouri the daughter of David and Mary Ethel (Hefner) McCollum.

On May 10, 1947, she married James Eldon Gillespie in Olathe, Kansas. He preceded her in death.

Anna was a member of the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church of King City and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved card games, singing, and dancing, and was an avid reader.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Austin Chambers; daughter-in-law, Sharon Gillespie; son-in-law, John Tompkins; and siblings, John, Wilbur, Wendell, Malcolm, D.L. Jr., Lenore, Rowena, Ruth, Helen, Mary, and Elma.

Anna is survived by her son, Jim (Tammy) Gillespie, St. Joseph, MO; daughters, Karen Gillespie, Marietta, GA, Kathy Darnell, King City, MO, Terri Gillespie, Independence, MO, and Judy (Dennis) Chambers, Savannah, MO; grandchildren, Jordan (Alacey) Chambers, Brett (Katy) Chambers, Shelby Dudley; great-grandchildren, Bristol, Saylor, and A.J.; brother-in-law, Victor Gene (Joyce) Gillespie; sister-in-law, Lola Mae (Porter) Harryman; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, MO. Burial will follow in the King City Cemetery, King City, MO. There will be no visitation held. Memorials may be made to the King City Senior Center and/or Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

