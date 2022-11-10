Obituary & Services: Anna Fern Booher

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Anna Fern Booher peacefully went to be with her Lord, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Liberty Hospital under the care of Three Rivers Hospice at the age of 79.

She was born March 15, 1943, in Mercer County, Missouri the daughter of Mabel Edith Houk and Forrest Edward McKinney. She grew up in Harrison County and graduated from Bethany High School in 1961. She married James Brown on July 23, 1962. From that union three children were born, Eddie, Rayetta, and Rhonda.

After James’ passing, Anna married John Leslie Booher on August 3, 1968. To that union, Anita Faye was born.

Anna began her working career at the cap factory in Pattonsburg and later worked as a cook at Crestview, the Hub, and finished at MWCC.

She was a lover of Jesus and was a faithful member of Coffey Baptist Church until her health prohibited her from attending. She had a strong faith she sustained throughout her life.

Anna’s love of baseball was very evident in her everyday life, never missing a game, channel-flipping from team to team. Always encouraged her favorite players but seemed to love the Brewers best.

She showed her love to her family by never missing a birthday. You could always expect a phone call with a “Happy Birthday” serenade ending in a 15-minute conversation.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; son, Eddie Brown; brother, Kenith McKinney; and sisters, Clara King, Alice Stallsworth, and Edna Bell Pruit.

She is survived by her children, Rayetta (Bob) Carr, Coffey, MO, Rhonda (Rodney) Sweet, Coffey, MO, and Anita Rucker, Coffey, MO; grandchildren, Bo (Alisha) Carr, Ridgeway, MO, Sarah (CJ) Henson, Bethany, MO, Carah (Eric) Metscher, Richland, MO, Bruce (Emily) Sweet, Lawrence, KS, Bryan Sweet, Coffey, MO, Hannah (Travis) Doughty, Spring Creek, NV, Marshall, and Lily Holtzclaw, Coffey, MO, Dylan (Katie) Rucker, Sunrise Beach, MO, Dymon (Tad) Rucker, New Franklin, MO, Benton Rucker, Coffey, MO; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Margaret Kaneer, Cameron, MO and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12 at the Coffey Baptist Church, Coffey, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Coffey Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.