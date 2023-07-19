Obituary & Services: Angela Rose Yuri Ireland (Infant)

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Angela Rose Yuri Ireland, the infant daughter of Emery Ireland and Nyssa Saldana, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her father and mother, Emery Ireland and Nyssa Saldana of the home; one brother, Oliver Weaver of Chillicothe, Missouri; paternal grandmother, Angela Case and husband Bill of Macks Creek, Missouri; maternal grandmother, Terra Glasgow of Sedalia, Missouri; maternal grandfather, Mitchell Saldana of Sacramento, California; five uncles, Jalel Glasgow, Jante Glasgow, Jevon Glasgow, Kyler Ireland, and Ethan Case; and four aunts, Sophia Saldana, Cassie Ireland, Tricia Ireland, and Danielle Chappell. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Carl Ireland.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Angela Rose Yuri Ireland Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601

