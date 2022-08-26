Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton.

Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Amber was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frances and Leo Gott; great-grandparents, Louise and Buster McFee; step-dad, Dave Hagler and step-grandpa, Brian Bupp. She is survived by her parents, Timothy and Shelley Price of Trenton and Deborah and James Christian of Rockaway Beach; children, Jace Barr, Maddy Barr, Leo Gann, Autumn Barr, and Izzy Barr all of Trenton; siblings, Toni and Doug Yarbrough of Galt, T.J. Price and Mercedes Scobee of Humphreys, Rebecca and Brandon Rosebrook of Laredo, Sophia Bupp, Addison Price, and Brilynn Price all of Trenton; grandparents, Ron and Judy Price of Altamont; step-grandma, Melanie Bupp of Constantine MI; step-grandma, Diana Butler, step-grandpa, Johnnie Hauser; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Timothy Price to help with final expenses in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 29, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Sunday, August 28th, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Jamesport Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.