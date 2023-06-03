Obituary & Services: Alvina Catherine Poeppe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Alvina Catherine Poeppe, 89, Eagleville, MO passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at a Grant City, MO nursing home.

She was born on June 11, 1933, in rural Carroll, Iowa the daughter of Anton and Clara (Huelsing) Brincks.

On January 7, 1956, she married Wayne Joseph Poeppe in Carroll, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 11, 2019.

Alvina was a homemaker and devoted mother to her children. She was a member of the Two State Stepper Square Dance Club and enjoyed fishing, birdwatching, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Delbert and Irwin Brincks; sister, Mary Ann Schlichte, and an infant sister, Shirley Brincks.

Alvina is survived by her children, Aleta (David) Cochran, Adel, IA, Debra (Paul) Mathes, Eagleville, MO, Keith Poeppe, Eagleville, MO, Duane (Sherry) Poeppe, Moberly, MO, James (Laura) Poeppe, Fountain Hills, AZ, and Denis Poeppe, Eagleville, MO; brothers, Melvin and LeRoy Brincks; sisters, Bernice (Laverne) Halbur and Rose Mary (Charles) Martin; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Alvina has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery, Van Meter, IA. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

