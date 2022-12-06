Obituary & Services: Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Alma Young, 98, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital on November 26, 2022.

Alma Gertrude (Valentine) Young was born in Unionville Missouri, on December 21, 1923, the daughter of Paul and Ethel (Hamilton) Valentine. She grew up in Putnam County, Missouri, and attended school at Lucerne and Unionville, graduating from Unionville with the class of 1941. Alma married Maynard Miller in 1942; to this union, two children were born: Larry Miller and Donna Morrison. Alma married Harry Hamm in 1955; to this union, two children were born, Bradley Hamm and Kimberly McGuire.

Alma spent the early part of her adult life in Burlington, Iowa. She moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1967 where she worked for Hewlett Packard. Alma moved to Santa Rosa, California, in 1972 and worked in real estate in California, Mexico, and Hawaii. She moved back to the Midwest in 1981 and married Bill Young. Alma was the matriarch of the Valentine family for 31 years since her mother’s passing in 1991. She is well remembered for her warm personality, genuine heart, and her wonderful hospitality. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Unionville.

Alma is survived by son Bradley Hamm of Unionville, Missouri, and daughter Kimberly McGuire of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Michael Miller,

Monica Morrison Coons, Devven Morrison, Tiffany Hamm, and Dustin Hamm; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by sisters, Amber Michael of Unionville, Missouri, Bonnie Jewel of Raymore, Missouri, and Connie Valentine of Kansas City, Missouri.

Alma was preceded in death by her parents: a son, Larry Miller; a daughter, Donna Morrison; her husband, Bill Young; brothers Victor Valentine, Warner Valentine, Verlon Valentine, and Sammy Valentine and a sister, Jesse Worley.

Funeral services will be at West Liberty Baptist Church west of Unionville at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Visitation will be at Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville from 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Friday, December 9. Interment will be at the West Liberty Cemetery.

