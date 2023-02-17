Obituary & Services: Allen F. “Chickie Boy” Burnett

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Allen F. “Chickie Boy” Burnett, age 72 of Richmond, MO, and formerly of Polo, MO, passed away Friday morning, February 17, 2023, at his home.

Allen was born on April 22, 1950, the son of Everett and Flora (Fields) Burnett in Lexington, MO. He grew up in Polo, MO, and graduated from Polo High School in 1968. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Polo, where he was baptized.

Allen married Donna Werle on August 28, 1970, in Orrick, MO at the Rock Falls Baptist Church. He worked for Armco Steel for 32 years and then worked in maintenance at the Polo School District and Lexington School District. Family was essential to him. He loved spending time with every one of them. Allen enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and riding around town with his brother, Jim. He was known for his somber personality and sense of humor. His family and friends will dearly miss Allen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Burnett; and nephew, Jeff Burnett. He is survived by his wife, Donna Burnett of the home; daughter, Keela Plummer of Richmond, MO; son, Phil Burnett (Michele) of Plattsburg, MO; grandchildren, Jordin Langdon of Tampa, FL, Drew Williams (Kayleen Frost) of Clearwater, FL, Avery Burnett of Plattsburg, MO, and Rylan Burnett of Plattsburg, MO; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Ashby and Michael Simmons; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, MO later this spring. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.

