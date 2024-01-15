Obituary & Services: Alice Irene Stowe (102)

Share To Your Social Network

Alice Irene Stowe, 102, of Bethany, MO, passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at a senior living center in Excelsior Springs, MO.

She was born on May 27, 1921, in Harlan, Iowa, the daughter of Jens and Annie (Peterson) Norgaard.

On January 31, 1941, she married Herbert Stowe in Harlan, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 31, 1990.

Alice and Herbert owned and operated the Montgomery Ward department store in Bethany. She was also a part-owner of the A&W Root Beer Stand in the city. A dedicated farmwife, Alice was a member of the Harrison County Community Hospital Auxiliary and Pleasant Ridge Church. She had a passion for quilting, often gifting her creations. An avid reader of romance novels, she also enjoyed singing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kay Bowles; son-in-law, George Bowles; grandson, Daniel Bowles; and several brothers and sisters.

Alice is survived by her sons, David (Karen) Stowe of Kearney, MO, Philip (Beth) Stowe of Blue Eye, MO, and Lilas Brockman of Harlan, IA; along with 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Harbor Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

