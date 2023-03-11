Obituary: Sandra “Sandy” Kay (Teel) Dickson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Sandra “Sandy” Kay (Teel) Dickson, 73, of Gallatin, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care.

Sandy was born February 6, 1950, in Gallatin, Missouri to Wayne and Ruby (Creekmore) Teel. She was part of a large and loving family that included four brothers and four sisters.

Sandy earned her GED and then went on to achieve an Associate of Arts degree while raising four children as a single parent. Sandy worked for many years in factory work and then worked in secretarial and accounting positions including with the State of Missouri. She retired from her position with the State of Missouri and later went to work at the Active Aging Resource Center part-time. Sandy was always hard-working and dedicated to trying her best to provide for her family. She liked to stay busy and was always caring for others.

Sandy raised four children alone and went on to care for three grandchildren and her aging parents. She was a caretaker at heart and wanted the best for those she loved. She was an avid reader and if she wasn’t reading, she was keeping herself busy around her house, working at the Active Aging Resource Center, or caring for others. Sandy was a strong, independent woman with a determination that served her well in life. Even after her cancer diagnosis in 2017, she continued to work and raise her grandchildren. She lived well beyond expectations for those with cancer of her type which her family and doctors attribute to her determination and her desire to continue caring for those she loved.

Sandy is survived by a large family that loved her including her four children, Kristy (Keith) Vunesky of Nixa, MO, Ron Dickson, Lisa Tolen, and Shalena Gibson, all of Gallatin, nine grandchildren, Malorie (Matt) Dugan of Nixa, MO, Tyler (Cynthia) Allen of Landstuhl, Germany, Kaylie (Matt Pottorff) Dickson, Mariah Huston, Dalton Huston, Dakota Logston, and Jayden Gibson, all of Gallatin, and Preston Logston and Destany Jackson of the home, five great-grandchildren, Zane and Zander Dugan of Nixa, MO, Gabriella and Olivia Allen of Landstuhl Germany, and Brix Pottorff of Gallatin, one sister, Debbie Freeman of Albany, MO, two brothers, Donald Teel and Terry Teel both of Gallatin, and her father Wayne Teel of Gallatin. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Teel, five siblings, Jimmy Teel, Mickey Moulton, Barb Ritcherson, Rick Teel, and Janet Gabbard, and two nephews.

Sandy will be missed dearly by all who loved her.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center or Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are pending for next Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

