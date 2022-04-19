Obituary: Ronald Urton, Sr.

Mr. Ronald R. Urton, Sr. 83, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 2:00 A.M., Monday, April 18, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton. Missouri. A celebration of life will be held at 10th St. Baptist Church, Friday, April 22, from 5 to 7 pm.

Memorials may be made to either the St. Luke Hospice House or the American Cancer Society and they may be left with the funeral home.

Mr. Urton was born March 29, 1939, in Dunlap, Missouri the son of Alfred and Grace Gass Urton. He graduated from Trenton High School in 1957. Then in 1962, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri School of Mines now Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri. Then also in 1962, he went to work for Chevrolet in St. Louis, Missouri. He moved back to Trenton in 1967 and started Urton Dozing which he owned and operated for several years. He worked as a heavy equipment operator before retiring. He enjoyed raising cows and working on the farm and spending time with family.

He was a member of Grundy Center United Methodist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher and Methodist Youth Fellowship leader. He was past president of the Missouri Land Improvement Contractors Association and past member and president of Pleasant View R-6 School Board.

On November 24, 1960, he was married to Carolyn M. Meservey.

His survivors include his wife Carolyn of the home. One daughter Cherie Allen and husband Tim, Trenton, Missouri; two sons Ron Urton, Jr. and wife Janet, Jamesport, Missouri, Robert Urton, and wife Kelli, Trenton, Missouri; one sister Mary Ann Lavely, Derby, Iowa; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Lily Mae Urton and Lela Ruth Marshall.