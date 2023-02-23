Obituary: Ronald Gene Dowell

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mr. Ronald G. Dowell,75, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 3:31 A.M., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at his residence.

He was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time.

Mr. Dowell was born June 19, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri the son of Donald Eugene and Christine Cora Lovell Dowell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam Era and also was a retired employee of Trenton Foods working for 44 years.

On October 20, 1968, he was married to Debra Ann Reid in Edinburg, Missouri.

His survivors include his wife Debra of the home; two sons Jeremy Dowell and wife Tashyana, Trenton, Missouri, and Joshua Dowell, Kansas City, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Ronald Kevin Dowell and one sister Kristen Mosher.

