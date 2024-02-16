Obituary: Ronald Frederick Dougan

Share To Your Social Network

Ronald Frederick Dougan (84) passed away suddenly on February 15th, 2024 in Trenton, MO.

Born October 4th, 1939 to Farrell and Margaret Dougan, Ron lived his young life in Barnard, MO with his three siblings, Don, Nancy, and Steve along with many friends and family nearby in Nodaway County, MO.

Ron graduated from South Nodaway High School in 1957 and attended Northwest Missouri State University.

In June 1960 Ron married the love of his life, Norma Jean Pride. From that marriage, they had two sons, Mitch and Matt.

Ron started his hand in the retail grocery business working at Green Hills supermarkets before finding his true love of the insurance business in 1968. Ron would spend over 55 years in his insurance career with Metropolitan Life and Kansas City Life. He served as a Career Agent, Supervisor, and General Agent with Kansas City Life where he was recognized with the National Sales Achievement Award and National Quality Award. He also enjoyed and worked in the promotional advertising business, most recently in Promotional Concepts.

Ron’s devotion to family, church, friends, and community was his trademark. Ron became involved with the Northwest Missouri Dream Factory chapter in 1990 where he was a past Board President and Board member for several years. Over 100 North Central Missouri youth have been the benefactors of Ron’s fundraising for dreams for chronically and critically ill children. He was recognized by the Dream Factory as Volunteer of the Year in 2022 and was inducted into the Dream Factory Hall of Fame in 2023. He was a longtime member and elder of the First Christian Church in Trenton. He embarked on a long journey with Scouting starting in 1973. He served as a leader in various capacities including the founding and Scoutmaster of Troop 96 for developmentally challenged individuals. He was recognized for his leadership earning the Silver Beaver Award (one of Scouting’s highest achievements) in 1985. Ron served on various committees with the MaHasKa district and was the recipient of the MaHasKa District Life Achievement Award. He remained active in Mic-O-Say until his passing serving on the Mic-O-Say Tribal Council of Camp Geiger. In his civic capacities, Ron was a member of the Trenton Kiwanis Club, Trenton Jaycees, a long-time member and past ambassador of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Trenton R-9 school board member, and Trenton Junior College Board of Trustees member. Along the way, he was recognized as one of the Outstanding Young Men in Missouri and the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Pillar of the Community Award.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Pride Dougan of the home, son Mitch (Donna) Dougan of Trenton, MO, and son Matt (Brenda) Dougan of Ankeny, IA, sister Nancy (Don) Gibson of Ozark, MO, Grandchildren, Sydney Dougan of Des Moines, IA, Alyssa (Sean) Lewis of St. Joseph, MO, Mykayla (Charlie) Thilges of Grimes, IA, Jackson (Hannah) Muir of Waukee, IA, Colin (Cassie) Muir of Waukee, IA, and Garron Dougan of Ankeny, IA. Great granddaughters, Amirah Ward, Layla Lewis, and Georgia Thilges. Sister-in-law Harlene Dougan of Princeton, MO, sister-in-law Sherry (Abe) Knopp of Sedalia, MO, and brother-in-law Steve (Patricia) Pride of Cincinnati, OH.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Farrell and Margaret Dougan, brothers Don Dougan and Steve Dougan, brother-in-law, Richard Pride, and niece Cindy Gibson.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 19th at the First Christian Church in Trenton, MO at 1:00 p.m. There will be a visitation at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, MO on Sunday, February 18th from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Northwest Missouri Dream Factory, PO Box 8273, St. Joseph, MO 64508, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.

Related