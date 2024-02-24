Obituary: Roberta Deitch (Cowsert)

Share To Your Social Network

Roberta Deitch (Cowsert), 84, of Tina, MO., passed away on February 20, 2024, at North Kansas City Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. She was born on November 8, 1939, in Braymer, MO., On June 1, 1958, she married John Edward Deitch. They were blessed with three children, David, Joyce, and Lisa.

Roberta was known for her warm and caring nature. She was a beloved homemaker and a dedicated member of the United Church of Tina, Mo. She was a graduate of Tina Avalon High School. Roberta enjoyed being a Girl Scouts and 4-H leader. She was also an avid bowler.

She is survived by her son David Deitch of Tina, Mo, her daughter Lisa Ream (Chip) of Dawn, MO.; her sister Alberta Dinsmore (Jerry) of Lee’s Summit, MO.; three grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Roberta was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Velma Cowsert, stepmother Helen Cowsert; husband John Deitch; daughter Joyce Elaine; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Gerald and Jackie Cowsert, Dwaine and Betty Cowsert.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution, the family respectfully requests they be made to the Coloma Cemetery. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P. O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Bittiker Funeral Home, 1201 North 65 Highway, Carrollton, MO. The funeral service will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 2:00 pm at the same location. A burial will follow at the Coloma Cemetery, Coloma, MO.

